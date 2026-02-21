Ahead of the IPL Season, the HCA Employees Union Serves Strike Notice to the Management

Hyderabad:The Staff and Employees Tra de Union at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has issued an indefinite strike notice effective March 5, citing delays in clearing pending payments, lack of health insurance coverage, and a suspected plan to outsource HR functions that could lead to staff downsizing.

With the nine-week IPL 2026 season set to begin next month, the HCA —scarred by last season's alleged scandal of blackmarketing of tickets — faces fresh turmoil as around 80 employees in cricket operations, estate maintenance, stores, accounts, and admin have threatened to strike work. "For over two years, we've endured severe financial and professional hardships with immense patience," the union stated in a joint declaration signed by 74 employees. Despite repeated appeals to management, a single-member committee, former and current ombudsman, and the joint commissioner of labour, their grievances remained unresolved, they said.

Union general secretary Sandeep told Deccan Chronicle that the cash-rich association had refused to settle overtime wages and ground staff conveyance claims dating back to two-and-a-half years. Instead of resolving these issues, management had advertised for an external HR consultancy, a move Sandeep condemned as a deliberate ploy to harass and reduce staff.