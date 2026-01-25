Ahead of Republic Day Railway Police Performs Mock Drills

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad railway station saw a specialised drill focusing on the detection of explosives and narcotics involving a contingent of 67 sniffer dogs and their handlers.

The three-hour operation, from 9.30 am, was a coordinated effort between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), and the Telangana police intelligence security wing. It was supervised by inspector Mohd. Iqbal of Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) and veterinary surgeon Dr A. Rakesh.

The canines specialised in explosive and narcotic detection were overseen by 100 handlers from the IITA. They were tasked with detecting concealed dummy explosives and narcotics. The squads successfully identified all "contraband" items.

Senior officials, including RPF inspector B.S. Saraswath and BDDS sub-inspector Karuna Murthy, stated that the drill is part of a heightened security blanket thrown over major transit hubs in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.