Ahilyabai's 300th Birth Anniversary Celebrated

Kamareddy:Raja Matha, Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar 300th Jayanti was celebrated in Kamareddy on Saturday. A rally was conducted from the BJP office to Kanyaka Parameshwari temple. In response to call given by the BJP, district president Neelam Chinna Rajulu and others organised the programme. A book on Ahilyabai was also released on the occasion.

Former Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil, BJP state vice-president Endala Laxminarayana and others were guests for the programme. Speaking on the occasion, BJP leaders said that Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar rule saw women empowerment, women army troops and financial well being. BJP leaders also performed special arati programme at Kanyaka Parameshwari temple on the occasion.