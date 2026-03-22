Agriculture Remains Top Employer in Telangana

Hyderabad:About 41.5 per cent of workers are engaged in agriculture in Telangana, which is slightly less than 43.2 per cent at the national level. The share of employment in industries stands at 22.2 per cent in Telangana, slightly lower than the All India figure of 24 per cent.

In contrast, the services sector accounts for 36.3 per cent of employment in the state, which is higher than the national average of 32.8 per cent, according to the Telangana Socio-Economic Survey 2026.



According to the Quarterly Bulletin (October-December 2025) of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the comparison of sectoral employment distribution between Telangana and All India highlights notable differences across rural and urban areas.



In rural areas, agriculture accounts for 62.6 per cent of employment in Telangana in comparison with 58.5 per cent nationally, while the industries sector employs 17.7 per cent of workers in Telangana as against 20.9 per cent nationally. The services sector share in employment is 19.7 per cent, whereas it is 20.6 per cent nationally.

In urban areas, the services sector has a higher employment share in Telangana at 64.9 per cent compared to 61.9 per cent nationally, whereas industry accounts for 30.2 per cent in Telangana and 31.5 per cent nationally. Agriculture constitutes a marginal share of urban employment at 4.9 per cent in Telangana, slightly lower than 6.7 per cent at the national level.