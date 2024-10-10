Agri Wing Disburses Rs 79.57 Cr Rain Relief for Farmers

Hyderabad: The State agriculture department has disbursed Rs 79.57 crore to farmers affected by heavy rains between August 31 and September 6. The compensation is being paid at a rate of Rs 10,000 per acre. A total of 79,216 farmers, who lost their crops across 79,574 acres, will receive the funds directly into their bank accounts. While crop damage was reported in 28 districts, Khammam suffered the most, with 28,407 acres affected. Mahbubabad experienced damage over 14,669 acres, and Suryapet reported losses across 9,828 acres.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao stated that the compensation was released following orders from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, ensuring the funds were provided within a month.