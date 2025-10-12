Agri Students Urged to Help Farmers with New Tech

WARANGAL: Agricultural students have been assigned a key role in linking new farming technologies with local farmers, acting as the bridge between researchers and cultivators. This call to action was made during a Rythu Sadassu organised by the students in Elkurthi Haveli village, Warangal district.

The event focused on preparing farmers for changing agricultural practices by demonstrating modern methods and narrowing the knowledge gap in the sector.

District collector Satya Sharada, who attended as chief guest, praised the students for their initiative and urged them to serve as a link between agricultural scientists and farmers to promote advanced technologies. She encouraged them to support farmers and help them adapt to the evolving agricultural landscape.

The collector assured farmers that the district administration is taking proactive steps to address marketing issues arising from crop shortages and announced that paddy and cotton purchase centres are being set up to facilitate smooth procurement.

Associate director of agricultural research Dr R. Uma Reddy advised farmers to maintain soil health, reduce fertiliser use, and adopt mechanisation to overcome labour shortages.

Telangana Rythu Vigyan Kendra coordinator Dr A. Vijay Bhaskar explained measures to prevent rice diseases and control cotton wilt and boll rot caused by heavy rains, while also detailing seed treatment practices for rabi crops.

District agriculture officer K. Anuradha urged cotton farmers to register on the Kepasi Kisan App. The event also featured a farmer-scientist interaction session, where experts addressed farmers’ queries and shared practical solutions.