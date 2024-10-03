Agrasen community celebrates 5148th birth anniversary

Hyderabad: The Agrasen community celebrated the 5148th Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on Thursday with cultural programmes and social activities. The festivities included the garlanding of the Maharaja Agrasen statue at Banjara Hills, attended by several community leaders.

Maharaja Agrasen, an ancestor of the Agrawal community from the Suryavamsha Kshatriya dynasty, was honoured for his contributions to society, said various speakers during the event.

The Agrawal Samaj organised a cultural event at the Classical Convention Centre, where elders and community leaders were felicitated. The community also held competitions, with prizes awarded to the winners. A raffle draw added to the excitement of the day, and families participated in traditional dances and cultural songs.

Manish Agrawal, president of Agrawal Samaj, stated, “This is an annual event where community members gather and engage in various social services. The community is vibrant in spreading the message of unity and harmony. This year’s celebration was particularly joyous.”