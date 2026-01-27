Agrampahad Gears Up for Mini-Medaram Jathara

Warangal: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Agrampahad Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara or the Mini-Medaram that is held alongside the Medaram Maha Jathara at Agrampahad -- in Atmakur mandal of Hanamkonda district from January 28 to 31.

Agrampahad is revered by devotees as the birthplace of the tribal goddess Sammakka. The event would see the presence of over 30 lakh pilgrims who seek the deities’ blessings before or alongside the main Medaram festival.

Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and district collector Sneha Shabarish directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure a “zero-inconvenience” experience for the massive crowds during the Jathara period.

The MLA emphasizes that since this village is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of the mother goddess, “the spiritual sentiment is exceptionally high, requiring facilities on par with a state-level festival.

To manage the heavy crowds, the police department deployed some 600 security personnel supported by a network of 150 CCTV cameras and a dedicated command control room under the guidance of police commissioner Sunpreet Singh.

Officials identified six strategic parking locations, with the administration providing compensation to local farmers for the temporary use of their lands. TG-RTC has announced special bus services from Hanamkonda, operating every 15 minutes, to facilitate easy transit for pilgrims.

The executive officer A Nageshwar Rao confirmed that sanitation remains a top priority, with 200 workers from Greater Warangal municipal corporation and the surrounding gram panchayats working in 24/7 shifts. For the convenience of women, dedicated dressing rooms and 100 temporary and mobile toilets are being installed.

The rural water supply department has set up 17 permanent tap connections and deployed water tankers at multiple points to ensure a steady supply of safe drinking water throughout the four-day event.

Healthcare and basic infrastructure have also seen a significant upgrade. The health department has established five medical camps stocked with emergency medicines and vaccines, complemented by a special 10-bed hospital in Atmakur.

The electricity department has installed four new 160-KW transformers to ensure uninterrupted power, while the irrigation department set up 15 bathing ghats along with SRSP canal and the local tank, ensuring sufficient water levels for the holy dip.

Collector Sneha Shabarish said Agrampahad serves as a gateway for devotees heading to Medaram. It has evolved into a major spiritual destination in its own right. The administration ensured all arrangements for convenience of the devotees along with proper queue lines, lighting system and VIP management protocols. These would be fully operational from Wednesday.