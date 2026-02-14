Agniveer Recruitment For Telangana Youth Begins

HYDERABAD: The Indian Army has opened online registration for Agniveer recruitment for the Recruiting Year 2027, inviting applications from eligible unmarried youth across all 33 districts of Telangana under the Secunderabad Army Recruiting Office. Applications will be accepted until April 1. The upper age limit has been raised from 21 to 22 years.

Recruitment will be held for Agniveer general duty, technical, clerk/store keeper technical, tradesman (10th pass), and tradesman (8th pass) categories. Candidates may apply for up to two categories based on eligibility.

The online common entrance examination, scheduled between June 1 and June 15, 2026, will be conducted in 13 languages, including Telugu. Bonus marks will be awarded to candidates with ITI qualifications, diplomas, or NCC credentials. Admit cards will be issued online.

Officials cautioned candidates against middlemen, stressing that the recruitment process is fully automated, merit‑based, and fair. Applicants were advised to rely only on official communication and regularly check the recruitment portal and registered email IDs for updates.