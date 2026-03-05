Agencies Share Best Practices at Ex-TASA Shakti Meet

Hyderabad: Security agencies and civil authorities held a multi-agency dialogue in Secunderabad to strengthen coordination in handling emerging security threats and disaster response. The meeting, conducted under Ex-TASA Shakti at the Secunderabad Military Station, brought together representatives from the armed forces, central security forces, police, and government organisations to discuss current challenges and cooperation mechanisms.

The dialogue centred on improving coordination between agencies responsible for security and emergency response. Participants exchanged experiences and best practices related to disaster management, relief operations, and protection of critical infrastructure.

Representatives from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Telangana state police, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Geophysical Research Institute, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard, Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, and Government Railway Police attended. Officials from the civil administrations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also took part.

Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, said complex threats demand unified action. “Modern security challenges cannot be handled by a single agency. A unified response from all stakeholders is essential,” he said. Officials noted that such discussions help agencies better understand each other’s roles and improve preparedness for situations requiring joint action.