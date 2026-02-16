Afzalgunj Police Arrest Bike Thief, Recover Three Stolen Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police arrested Md Riyaz Uddin for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and recovered three stolen two-wheelers at his instance. Police were acting on a complaint lodged on February 11 by P. Mahender, a staffer at the Osmania General Hospital.

Mahender reported that his bike parked near the PG hostel on the OGH premises at about 10.30 am was found missing when he returned at 2.30 pm. Investigating the case under the supervision of station house officer N. Ravi and detective inspector B Ravi Kiran, the crime team analysed CCTV footage and conducted field inquiries, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police said Riyaz used duplicate keys to steal other two-wheelers, one from the MGBS parking lot on November 25, 2025, and another from Ashok Bazaar on January 1.

Medipally Police Crack Robbery Case in 24 Hours; Two Snatchers Held

Medipally police and the CCS Uppal zone of the Malkajgiri commissionerate said they had detected a robbery case within 24 hours and arrested two accused persons, Battini Ravin and Guntipally Raghu. They had allegedly snatched a bag from a woman.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 12 when the complainant, after closing her shop, was walking towards her residence at Panchavati Colony carrying three bags. Near Kranthi Colony, the approached her on a two-wheeler, snatched the bags and fled. The stolen property included a gold chain, a mobile phone, ATM, PAN, Aadhaar cards and cash.

Special teams from Medipally police and CCS Uppal were formed to investigate the case. Through analysis of CCTV footage, technical evidence and local intelligence inputs, the accused were traced and apprehended.

Hyderabad, Cyberabad Cops Nab 611 Drunk Drivers; Offenders to Face Court



The traffic police reported booking 611 motorists for drunk driving over the weekend, 415 of them in the Hyderabad limits and another 196 in Cyberabad.

Of those booked by the Hyderabad traffic police. 341 were two-wheeler riders, 27 were three-wheeler drivers and 47 were four-wheelers. At the higher end, six accused had blood alcohol content of between 251 and 300 and 11 above 300 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Of the 196 cases, Cyberabad traffic police said 140 were two-wheeler riders. As per officials, 13 recorded extremely high levels between 301 to 550 mg/100 ml. Cyberabad traffic DCP I. Ranjan Ratan Kumar stated that all offenders would be produced before court.

Courts disposed of 212 drunk driving cases last week, awarding jail, fines and community service in several instances.