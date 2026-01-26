Afzalganj Youth Honoured for Bravery During Nampally Fire

Hyderabad: In an age where bystanders reach for their mobile phones before extending a helping hand, Dinesh of Afzalgunj stood out as a rare example of courage and humanity during the fire mishap at a furniture shop in Nampally, city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said while felicitating him on Monday.

“With raging flames on one side and desperate cries of trapped victims on the other, Dinesh did not hesitate. Braving danger and disregarding his own safety, he actively participated in rescue operations, helping save lives at a time when every second counted,” Sajjanar said.

Dinesh’s selfless act has drawn widespread appreciation, marking him as a living answer to the oft-asked question: Are there people left with humanity? His bravery, displayed in the face of grave risk, was hailed as truly heroic and worthy of recognition on Republic Day.

Alongside Dinesh, Mohammed Zakir, Kalim, Rahim and Amar, as well as corporators Surekha Om Prakash and Zafar Khan, also risked their lives and joined the rescue efforts, earning praise from all quarters.

Beyond individual acts of bravery, the incident became a symbol of communal harmony, the commissioner said. People from different backgrounds came together seamlessly during the crisis, united by a shared sense of responsibility and compassion.

Their collective response reaffirmed the spirit of Hyderabad’s famed Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, proving that in times of adversity, humanity transcends all divisions. Salutes poured in for all those who rose to the occasion, reminding the city that courage, unity and compassion still thrive when it matters most.