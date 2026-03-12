After WEF Deals, Companies Begin Investment in Telangana

Hyderabad: Major investment deals signed by various companies with the state government are gradually being grounded, with the Industry and Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office stepping up efforts to expedite the implementation of projects announced during the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos and the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

As part of these efforts, the state government has leased 81 acres of land in Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district to Camelot Retreats Pvt. Ltd. for establishing a large wellness retreat project with an investment of Rs.1,021 crore. The MoU for the project was signed during the WEF summit in Davos in 2025.

The proposed retreat will focus on wellness tourism, offering facilities such as yoga halls and open-air decks for yoga, pranayama and meditation under the guidance of trained experts.

Plans also include spas, therapy centres, Kerala-style Ayurvedic massages, Panchakarma treatments, mud baths, hydrotherapy and Swedish therapy to help visitors reduce stress and improve overall well-being. The retreat will serve customised nutritious food prepared using organic vegetables tailored to the health needs of guests.

Official sources said the project has been identified under the prestigious “Iconic Category” of the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30. The government will lease the land for an initial period of 66 years, with the possibility of extending the lease by another 33 years in accordance with tourism regulations, enabling the project to operate for up to 99 years.

The company plans to invest Rs.571.40 crore in the first phase and has set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for executing the project. As per the agreement, the first phase of the project must be completed within two years.

Officials said the company has agreed to offer a higher revenue share to the government than originally proposed. From the fourth to the 13th year of operations, the government will receive two per cent of the gross revenue, which will increase to three per cent from the 14th year until the 66th year. Over the 66-year lease period, the government expects to earn around `1,204 crore through lease rentals and revenue sharing.

Global OTT giant Netflix is set to expand its presence in India by opening a new office in Hyderabad. The facility, spread across nearly 30,000 square feet, will be inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The new office marks a major milestone for Netflix as the streaming platform completes 10 years of operations in India. While the company already operates an office in Mumbai, the Hyderabad facility will be its second office in the country and will focus on high-value post-production, visual effects (VFX) and virtual production capabilities.

Officials believe the move will further strengthen Hyderabad’s rapidly growing animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) ecosystem. The city has already emerged as a major hub for digital entertainment technology, attracting several global studios and creative companies.

Netflix’s presence is expected to create new employment opportunities for young professionals with creative and technological skills and encourage advanced skilling programmes in areas such as animation, VFX and digital production. Industry experts noted that the expansion is likely to further boost the AVGC sector and reinforce Hyderabad’s reputation as one of India’s leading centres for film production, visual effects and digital storytelling.