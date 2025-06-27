After RTA, Sub-Registrar Offices, ACB Raids BC Welfare Hostel In Achampet

Hyderabad: After RTA and Sub-Registrar offices, the sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted a surprise check at the Government BC Welfare Hostel for Boys in Achampet in Nagarkurnool district.

The ACB teams were assisted by Inspector Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector and Auditor to check the quality, quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, particulars of the students, records of the hostels.

During the searches, some irregularities were noticed in the hostel. A report is being sent to the State government against the officials concerned for taking necessary action.

On Thursday, the ACB officials conducted surprise checks at different places across Telangana including RTA check posts and offices and Sub Registrar offices. During the checks, the officials found several irregularities.