After Rain Subsides, Warangal City Struggles With Submerged Streets

Warangal: Heavy rains driven by Cyclone Montha have flooded several residential colonies in Warangal, leaving many areas underwater after incessant rainfall from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Despite a brief respite in rainfall, Warangal city remains heavily waterlogged, with major roads and numerous colonies still submerged. NDRF teams are actively relocating residents from flood-affected areas to nine shelter homes set up by the authorities, rescuing around 700 people from various localities. Vehicular movement has been severely disrupted due to standing water on main roads, bringing traffic to a halt.

In several parts of the city, floodwaters were strong enough to sweep away parked vehicles. Travel between Warangal and Hanamkonda has been completely shut down after water overflowed across Pothana Road and an adjoining nala. Two cars were stranded on the road, and their passengers were rescued by police teams.

The deluge has caused major infrastructure damage. In Fort Warangal, a section of the old stone wall at Chaman collapsed, blocking the road to the middle fort with large boulders. In Wardhannapet mandal, an RTC bus got stuck after its tyre sank into a road washed away by overflowing water from the Upparapalli Yellamma Lake. All 15 passengers on board, travelling from Nallabelli to Warangal, were rescued safely.

In the Shivanagar area, streets remain under knee-deep water, making movement extremely difficult—even auto-rickshaws cannot pass through. In one critical incident, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) sanitation staff used a tractor to move a woman in labour from submerged streets in Shivanagar to the main road, from where she was taken to the hospital by car.

Meanwhile, endowments minister Konda Surekha and district collector Satya Sharada visited flood-affected areas in B.R. Nagar and N.N. Nagar, assuring victims of government support. The minister also supervised drone-based delivery of essential supplies in B.R. Nagar.