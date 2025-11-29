After No Nominations Last Time, Dharmavaram Eyes Sarpanch After 7 Years

WARANGAL: Uncertainty surrounds the upcoming sarpanch election in Dharmavaram gram panchayat of Wazedu mandal, Mulugu district, as locals wonder whether the village will finally elect a sarpanch this time.

In the previous election, the seat remained vacant as not a single nomination was filed, forcing the village to be administered solely by an elected deputy sarpanch.

The sarpanch seat was then reserved for an ST woman. However, no woman came forward to contest, and even male aspirants did not nominate their wives. With zero nominations, the election could not be held, and the eight elected ward members chose Bolle Suryam as the deputy sarpanch, who managed the village’s administration throughout the term.

The chances of an election being held are brighter this time as the number of ST voters has increased. The seat is again reserved for an ST woman. The panchayat has 710 voters, including 11 ST women, up from just four in the previous election. Backed by different political parties, several women are now preparing to contest.

Villagers are hopeful that Dharmavaram will finally get an elected sarpanch. The current administrative setup has been difficult, as the gram panchayat does not have its own building and is functioning from a rented house. Srinivas, a resident, said that the village has managed without a sarpanch for seven years, relying on the deputy sarpanch. With enough eligible women now ready to contest, residents hope this election will finally bring an elected sarpanch who can address local issues.