After Heavy Rains, Hyderabad Experiences Chilly Conditions

Hyderabad: After experiencing continuous rainfall for the last few weeks, Hyderabad is now facing chilly conditions leaving the people on the edge.

The sudden change in the climate has prompted the citizens to pull out woolen clothes from the racks to protect themselves from the weather conditions. The dip in the temperature also resulted in developing flu like symptoms among several people especially children and senior citizens.

MeT department officials said the temperature might dip further in the next few days.

On Wednesday several areas in the city and its suburbs registered a drop in temperature. Serilingampally registered 13.2 degrees Celsius temperature at night followed by 14.4 degrees Celsius in Rajendranagar and 14.5 degrees Celsius in Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers selling woolen clothes are doing brisk business as many people purchased sweaters and shawls to protect themselves from cold conditions. The shopkeepers at Old Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad and Central Bus Station near Chaderghat are doing brisk business.

Akanksha Sudham, an internee from St. Joseph's Degree and PG College at King Koti, Hyderabad.