After 50 Years, St Thomas SPG Alumni Reply To Roll Call

Hyderabad: Members of the 1975 batch of St Thomas (SPG) Boys’ High School gathered on Sunday for their golden jubilee reunion, re-living half-a-century-old memories with smiles, hugs and, at times, tears.

Alumni flew in from as far away as the US, Bengaluru and Jaipur to join former classmates. A highlight of the afternoon was the arrival of their 91-year-old science and mathematics teacher Christopher Bunyan. “I feel very happy to see my students after so many years,” he said. “This batch is doing very well. I pray for their good health and future.”

When asked for the secret behind his own longevity, Bunyan replied with a smile: “Staying active and keeping positive.”

Before formal proceedings began, attendees observed two minutes of silence for classmates and teachers who have passed on.

Conversation soon returned to lighter memories of morning assemblies, cricket on the SPG grounds and the pressures of exam days. “It is indeed like we are back in school again,” alumnus K. Srinivasan remarked. “It is a very emotional moment for all of us.”

Classmate Shashi Kumar noted the dwindling roll call: “We had 45 students in our class. Today, only 30 are in contact; 15 friends could not be found.”

The reunion took months of planning. Organising committee member Noel Prasad said the team overcame challenges ranging from dietary preferences to venue logistics to ensure the milestone celebration went ahead smoothly.