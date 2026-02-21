After 13 Years, Justice Remains Elusive for Dilsukhnagar Twin Blasts Victims

Hyderabad: On the 13th anniversary of the horrific Dilsukhnagar twin blasts that occurred on February 21, 2013, the Anti-Terrorism Forum (ATF) paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in that cowardly act of terror.

ATF Chairman Dr. Ravinuthala Shashidhar said that it is deeply regrettable that even after 13 years complete justice remains elusive for the victims and their families.

The ATF demanded the State government to ensure immediate support for the victims and families affected by the incident. “It is a matter of grave concern that many families who lost their breadwinners and several individuals who were permanently disabled in the blasts are yet to receive the promised support from the government,” he said.

The ATF demanded that the government immediately provide the necessary financial compensation, employment opportunities, and long-term medical support to these neglected families. It expressed concern over the persistent presence of terror modules and sleeper cells within Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) and across Telangana.

“We urge the government to strengthen intelligence gathering and take proactive measures to dismantle these networks that threaten the peace and security of our state. The government must identify and sanitize areas that have become breeding grounds for extremist activities,” Shashidhar said.

“We demand a dedicated "Zero Tolerance" policy toward terrorism and call for the strictest legal action against those involved in or sympathizing with anti-national activities,” he said adding that the blood of innocents shed on the streets of Dilsukhnagar must not be forgotten.

The ATF will continue its struggle until every victim is rehabilitated and the menace of terrorism is completely wiped out from the Indian soil.