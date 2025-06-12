AFA To Hold Combined Graduation Parade on June 14

Hyderabad: The Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal will hold its Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) on Saturday to mark the completion of training for the latest batch of flight cadets.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh will be the reviewing officer. He will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ on the graduating cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and one from a friendly foreign country.

The cadet topping the Flying Branch will receive both the ‘President’s Plaque’ and the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour’, and will lead the parade. A President’s Plaque will go to the cadet ranked highest among those in ground duty roles.

The ceremony will feature fly-pasts by training aircraft such as the Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak, as well as demonstrations by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Akash Ganga skydiving team.

Aerial displays by aircraft including the SU-30 MKI and the Surya Kiran aerobatic team are also scheduled as part of the programme. The CGP is conducted at the end of every course to formally mark the induction of new officers into the Air Force.