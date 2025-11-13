Aeroponic Saffron Flowers Bloom in Telangana

Hyderabad: Saffron flowers bloomed for the first time in Telangana, raising the hope that farmers from the state can also grow the valuable cash crop. The flowers were seen at a test farm in Wanaparthy district, where the plants were grown using the aeroponic method, where plants are grown with their roots suspended in the air and periodically provided a nutrient solution

The agriculture team at Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University which carried out the experiment said the results were promising. Saffron flowers were produced in a two-month research project conducted in a 200-square-foot area.

The team said the objective was to standardise saffron cultivation through the aeroponic methodology. They successfully replicated the cool and humid climatic conditions of Kashmir, India’s traditional saffron-growing region, inside a laboratory. The current yield and quality, they said, were satisfactory.

The team created precise controlled conditions, cultivation methods and phased growth cycles to achieve successful flowering. The university said farmers or interested individuals may visit the campus for more details or training.

Traditionally, saffron cultivation in India is limited to Pampore in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, while Iran remains the world’s largest producer. Due to rising real-estate pressure and environmental changes, the area under saffron cultivation in India has been shrinking, affecting both quantity and quality. This has led to nationwide research into alternative methods.

Although both hydroponic and aeroponic systems exist, experts are increasingly choosing aeroponics as the most efficient and high-quality production technique.

Prof. Pidigam Saidaiah, principal investigator of the saffron project, said, “In Kashmir, machines are used to create different day and night temperatures, humidity, sunlight, and carbon dioxide levels. We have replicated the same here. Saffron bulbs from Kashmir are placed in the lab and exposed to controlled temperatures and artificial lights required for germination, growth, and flowering. The saffron is then harvested.”

He added, “Because the entire system is app-controlled, labour needs are minimal. The crop is completely organic, and the yield quality, along with the chemical components that give saffron its value, is significantly higher in this method. Many enthusiasts are showing interest in aeroponic cultivation.”

Dr Danda Rajireddy, Vice Chancellor, said, “We are conducting research to bring modern technologies to farmers. As part of this effort, we took up saffron cultivation, normally a Kashmir-only crop, on a pilot basis in the university college.”

He added, “We will soon introduce this technology to farmers across Telangana. We will share complete details and, if needed, set up saffron model labs in colleges and horticulture research institutes under the university and train local farmers.”