Telangana to Emerge as Aero-Engine Capital: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that the Telangana government has set an ambitious goal to make the state the ‘Aero-Engine Capital of India’ by 2030, supported by a comprehensive roadmap to attract both domestic and global aerospace investments.

He made the announcement while virtually inaugurating the aero engine rotative components manufacturing facility established at Adibatla by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Safran Aircraft Engines, with a total investment of `425 crore.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana has been positioning itself as a leading global hub for aerospace, defence and space technologies. “Hyderabad is no longer just the City of Pearls — we are reshaping it as the city of propulsion, precision and progress,” he remarked.

The minister highlighted Telangana’s rapid growth in aerospace exports, which rose from `15,900 crore in 2023–24 to `30,742 crore in just the first nine months of 2024–25. “These figures reflect the trust Telangana commands globally and the pace of our industrial progress,” he said.

The new Adibatla facility will manufacture bearing housings and low-pressure turbine shafts, critical components used in LEAP engines that power Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The plant will create 500 skilled jobs, further strengthening Telangana’s footprint in high-precision manufacturing.

Inviting international aerospace and defence firms to invest in Telangana, Sridhar Babu said, “If you wish to build the future of flight — build it in Telangana.” He urged investors to explore opportunities in engine manufacturing, components, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), aircraft conversions, space technologies, drones, digital systems and AI-driven production.

The event was attended by Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Masood Hussain, Executive Director of TASL, Dominique Dup, Vice-President of Safran Aircraft Engines, Shashank, MD of TGIIC, and Praveen PA, director of Telangana Aerospace and Defence.