Advocates Criticise Telangana Bar Council’s Interference

Hyderabad:The Advocate Federation, at a meeting held at the Rangareddy District Court with presidents of bar associations from across the state, on Sunday criticised the Telangana Bar Council for interfering in the affairs of independent bar associations.

The federation said that every bar association was registered under the Societies Registration Act, where they have independent jurisdiction, and no financial contribution to their operations comes from the Bar Council. Despite this, the Bar Council has been interfering inappropriately in their operations, the federation alleged.

Advocates expressed frustration over the Bar Council’s insistence on conducting elections annually, while failing to hold its own elections for seven years. As per the 2018 election notification, the newly formed Telangana Bar Council was given a two-year term, but the council has allegedly concealed this information and retained power for seven years.

The federation demanded less intervention in the bar associations' functioning during the meeting.