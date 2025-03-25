Advocates Boycott Court over Murder of Senior Lawyer

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy Bar Association staged a protest and boycotted court proceedings on Monday, condemning the brutal murder of senior advocate Esrayal Errappa. The advocate, a member of the Rangareddy Bar Association since 1995, died due to his injuries after being stabbed by an electrician, identified as Dastagiri, in New Maruthinagar Colony in the Santoshnagar police area.

Outraged by the attack, the association demanded strict action against the accused and enhanced security for lawyers. Court proceedings came to a standstill as advocates took to the streets, staging a rasta roko to demand justice.

The lawyers expressed their concern over the rising attacks on lawyers in recent times. Rangareddy Bar Association president Kondal Reddy expressed concern over rising attacks on lawyers. “If an advocate has done anything wrong, complaints should be addressed legally. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” he said. “We strongly condemn this crime, and the accused must be punished severely.”

The advocates reiterated their longstanding demand for the implementation of the Advocates Protection Act. “This is one of the most brutal attacks on lawyers,” said Rangareddy Bar Association vice president Rajender Reddy Pam. “The need for better protection for advocates is more urgent than ever.”

Another advocate P. Kusheel Kumar said, “The daylight killing of an advocate is a serious issue. The government must act swiftly to implement the Advocates Protection Act without further delay.”

In response to the lawyer’s murder, the Rangareddy Bar Association announced that the boycott of court proceedings would continue until Tuesday. They also called for a statewide boycott of lower courts in solidarity.