Advocate Vennela Launches She Astra, India’s First Women-Only Social Media App

Hyderabad: Amid rising concerns over online trolling, hate speech, and harassment faced by women on social media, city-based advocate Vennela has launched “She Astra”, a women-only social networking app aimed at creating a safe digital space.

Vennela, who has dealt with numerous cyber harassment cases through her legal practice, said the idea came from witnessing the impact of trolling and online abuse on women and influencers. “Girls are losing confidence and even withdrawing from social platforms. She Astra was created to offer them safety, expression, and promotion for their talents and businesses,” she said. The app requires Aadhaar verification to ensure only women can register.

Launched at T-Hub by filmmaker Shekhar Kammula, IAS officer Bhavani Sri, IRS officer Balaram, and IAMC Deputy Registrar Nikshita Niranjan, the app offers unique features such as Talent Rooms, Gossip Rooms, Recommendation Rooms, a Sister SOS space for mental health, and She Astra School for skills and employment.

Kammula praised it as “a timely innovation to protect women online.” Bhavani Sri stressed the need for women to report abuse and use legal safeguards. Nikshita Niranjan said the app’s privacy tools would empower Gen Z women, while Balaram called it “a commendable blend of legal and technological solutions.”



