Advocate Turns To Begging To Save Ailing Postgraduate Wife At Vemulawada Temple

KARIMNAGAR: An advocate and his postgraduate wife were found seeking alms at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district during a rehabilitation drive by district authorities.

The couple, identified as Kasarla Jalandhar Reddy and his wife Shirisha, were located at the temple premises by officials acting on the directions of collector Garima Agrawal. The drive was led by district welfare officer Lakshmirajam and additional superintendent of police Chandraiah.

During verification, officials found that Jalandhar Reddy had been practising as a lawyer in Karimnagar, while Shirisha, who holds an MCom in Computers, had previously worked in the private sector.

Police had recently cleared the temple premises as part of renovation and development works and counselled those seeking alms. However, the couple was again found in the vicinity of the Bheemeshwara Swamy temple.

According to officials, the couple, married since 2006, had been residing in Karimnagar before facing financial distress following Shirisha’s prolonged illness. Jalandhar Reddy reportedly exhausted savings and sold a land parcel to meet medical expenses.

Officials said Shirisha has 60 per cent polio disability but does not possess a ‘Sadharam’ certificate, making her ineligible for disability pension. The district administration is examining the issuance of medical certification and exploring rehabilitation measures.