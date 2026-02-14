 Top
Advocate Stabbed to Death in Attapur; Family Feud Angle Probed

Telangana
14 Feb 2026 5:38 PM IST

Hyderabad police form special teams after lawyer Kadeer is killed at his Suleman Nagar office; brother in-laws suspected.

The murdered advocate Mohammed Khadeer.
Hyderabad: An advocate was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Attapur on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohammed Khadeer.
According to police, Kadeer was attacked with knives at his office in Suleman Nagar. The assailants fled the scene after allegedly ensuring he had succumbed to his injuries. He died on the spot after sustaining multiple stab wounds.
Police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the murder may have stemmed from a family feud, with suspicion falling on his brothers-in-law.
Special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined.
DC Correspondent
