Advocate murdered in broad daylight at IS Sadan

Hyderabad: In yet another broad daylight fatal assault in the city, Esrayal, a practicing lawyer, was murdered by a person against whom he had lodged a harassment complaint on behalf of a woman in Maruthinagar on Monday, IS Sadan police said.

According to IS Sadan ACP Mohammed Ghouse, the accused Mohammed Dastagir intercepted Esrayal who was on his two-wheeler, at about 9 am and stabbed him several times. Passersby rushed the victim to a hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

The advocate's daughter reported that before the attack, Dastagir inquired with locals about her father's movements. Upon encountering Esrayal as he stepped out of his apartment, Dastagiri allegedly stabbed him.

Dastagir, an electrician and a resident of Champapet in Santoshnagar, had previously worked in Esrayal’s house, police said.

A woman had sought help from Esrayal, alleging that Dastagir was harassing her. Esrayal helped her file a complaint against Dastagir at the IS Sadan police station.

Police registered a case of murder against Dastagir and called the victim and complainant to record her statement. Police have also recorded the statements of three eye witnesses, who collected technical evidence from the CCTV footage.

Police shifted the victim's body to OGH mortuary for postmortem.

It is reported that Dastagir has been detained for questioning. They seized the weapon used in the murder.