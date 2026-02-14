Advocate Killed By Brothers-In-Law Over Dowry Abuse

Hyderabad: Advocate Mohammed Khadeer, practising in the Rangareddy courts, was murdered allegedly by his brothers-in-law in Attapur following a family dispute reportedly linked to dowry harassment and property issues at his office at Attapur on Sunday. The accused, identified as Anif and Arshad, were detained by the Attapur police.

According to preliminary information, Khadeer was allegedly harassing his wife over dowry demands. It is learnt that she had been staying with her parents for some time. Sources stated that he had also married another woman.

A source said that his first wife’s family had allotted a plot in the same locality in her name. Khadeer is said to have demanded that the property be transferred to him. The family allegedly refused.

Khadeer bore a grudge over the issue against his brothers-in-law as they are reportedly influencing the sister. He allegedly called one of them to discuss the issue. An altercation reportedly broke out during the meeting, and Khadeer allegedly attacked the brother-in-law who managed to escape from the spot.

Subsequently, the brother-in-law returned along with his brother and two associates, confronted Khadeer and killed him. The advocate sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Police said investigation was in progress to ascertain the sequence of events and establish the exact circumstances that led to the murder.