Advanced Medical Equipment Requires Huge Investment: Rajanarasimha

HYDERABAD: Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said efforts were being made to reinforce primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across the state. He said that a policy will be introduced in the Cabinet which details a study of corporate hospitals functioning and exploring how to divide surgical and administration wings in upcoming hospitals like Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Tims).

The minister said the government had introduced Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) clinics in state-run hospitals to provide free services to common people. “Mobile screening centres have also been launched to expand access to early detection and preventive healthcare,” he added.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the the advanced ZAP-X Neuro Deep Dive radiosurgery system at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, along with AIG Hospital chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy on Friday.

The minister said rapid technological advancements were transforming the medical sector. “The installation of such cutting-edge equipment requires investments running into hundreds of crores of rupees,” he said, highlighting the importance of strong medical infrastructure and skilled human resources in healthcare.

Rajanarsimha said that hospitals under government initiatives were being equipped with modern technology and infrastructure so that they function on par with corporate hospitals. The government is also establishing 104 trauma care centres at a distance of about 40 km each across the state to strengthen emergency medical services.