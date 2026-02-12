Adulterated Kova Manufacturing Unit Raided in Tandur: 2 Held

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad district police will deal strictly with those involved in the manufacture and sale of adulterated food items that pose a threat to public health, said District Superintendent of Police Sneha Mehra.

Based on credible information regarding preparation and sale of adulterated kova within the limits of Tandur police station, the Task Force team led by Inspector Md. Anwar Pasha conducted a surprise raid. During the inspection, approximately 120 kilograms of adulterated kova was seized.

The police apprehended two persons - Prakash Vishnu of Rajasthan and Mohammed Salman of Chandrayangutta for involvement in the illegal activity. The seized adulterated kova along with the accused was handed over to the Tandur police for further legal action. A case has been registered at Tandur police station and investigation is underway, officials said.

Sneha Mehra warned that stringent action will be taken against anyone indulging in food adulteration and endangering the lives of the public. She also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and to immediately inform the police if they come across any instances of adulterated food preparation or sale.