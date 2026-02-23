Adopt Tech And Innovation For Global Edge: Kishan Reddy Tells FDDI Graduates

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday called upon students graduating from the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) here to adopt technology, sustainability and design innovation to strengthen India’s global competitiveness. The institute celebrated its fifth convocation with 72 students passing out.

FDDI-Hyderabad executive director Dr Tej Lohit Reddy outlined the growth of the city campus since its establishment in 2018 and spoke about the development of the centre of excellence, modern laboratories and stronger industry collaborations.

The Batch of 2025 comprised students from fashion design, footwear design, leather goods and accessories design, and management programmes. Gold and silver medals were presented for academic excellence, and degrees were conferred.

The minister spoke about India’s progress in manufacturing, innovation and skill development and referred to the contribution of the footwear and leather sector to employment generation, exports and the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises.