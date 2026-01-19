Admissions Open to TGMREIS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) has announced that admissions are open for the academic year 2026–27. The official website for online registration was launched at the Secretariat by minorities welfare minister, Mohammed Azharuddin and the Society President, Md. Faheem Qureshi.

Society official B. Shafiullah said the portal will receive applications for Class V and Intermediate First Year (general and vocational) across all categories, including both minority and non‑minority students. Applications are also invited for backlog vacancies in Classes VI, VII and VIII, which are open exclusively to minorities students.

Admission help desks have been set up at every TGMREIS institution. Applications can be submitted directly through the official website www.tgmreistelangana.cgg.gov.in or at the help desks.

The society manages 205 residential institutions, including 107 for boys and 98 for girls. As per policy, 75 per cent of seats are reserved for minorities students and the rest allocated to non‑minority students. "Vocational courses have been introduced in 13 junior colleges to enhance employment opportunities, while academic programmes are being strengthened to prepare students for national‑level competitive examinations such as IIT‑JEE, NEET, CA and CLAT," the official added.