Administrative Shuffle Halts HIV Drive

Hyderabad:The targeted intervention (TI) programme under the Telangana AIDS Control Society (TGSACS), implemented by NGOs with support from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), is facing administrative hurdles that are slowing HIV prevention activities, according to the Telangana state TI‑NGOs Association.

The association raised concerns over the functioning of the prevention division in Hyderabad. TI programmes, run by NGOs, community‑based organisations (CBOs) and local welfare societies (LWS), provide HIV prevention services to key populations and contribute to national control targets.



Funds were released smoothly until November 2025, including an additional ₹1.2 crore from NACO for October returns and PMPSE support. However, in mid‑November the joint director for TI was shifted to another post, leaving no regular JD‑TI in place. At present, a government doctor holding the JD‑BSD post is managing the additional charge of DD‑TI, while other programme roles are being handled by staff unfamiliar with TI guidelines.



Since December 2025, no programme funds have been released, leaving NGOs unable to pay peer educators, outreach workers, ANMs, counsellors and other field staff. The association warned that delays are affecting field‑level HIV prevention services and could undermine programme outcomes.



An officer alleged that several positions in the prevention division were filled against NACO guidelines, including JD‑IEC, DD‑BTS and DD‑Prevention (in‑charge). “I was demoted to DD‑BSD despite my existing contract as JD‑Prevention,” the officer said.