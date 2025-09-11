Adivasis Warn Government On Medaram Temple Modernisation

Warangal: Tribal communities have issued a strong warning to the state government, declaring that they will not accept any alterations to the sacred Gaddelu (platforms) at the Sammakka-Saralamma temple in Mulugu district. They firmly oppose the government’s modernisation plans in connection with the upcoming Medaram Maha Jatara, scheduled for January 28-31, 2026.

The priests of the Medaram temple announced the dates of the four-day festival but expressed opposition to the government’s proposal to modernise the sacred Gaddelu dedicated to the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, as well as those of their husbands, Pagididda Raju and Govinda Raju.

Tribal representatives expressed anger at Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, herself from the tribal community, for remaining silent on the issue. They recalled her past protests against actions she had deemed disrespectful to tribal traditions, including her 2021 sit-in at the Gaddelu when a cultural programme was organised by the police, and her criticism of then-chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy for posing with drums outside the Gaddelu, calling it an insult to their customs.

Adivasi leaders urged the government not to alter the festival simply for recognition. They cited past instances where they successfully resisted modernisation attempts, such as a 2008 proposal to construct a temple gopuram at the Gaddelu, and opposition to then collector Akunuri Murali’s attempt to ban the traditional sacrifice of roosters and goats. They vowed to resist any moves that threaten the sanctity and traditions of the Medaram Jatara.

Chanda Mahesh, a Koya tribal research scholar, stressed that the Koya tribe’s deities have no fixed form and that their religion is nature-based. “We worship trees, hills, and stones. Idol worship is not part of our culture. The government must immediately abandon this idea. Otherwise, we will launch a massive protest,” he warned.

Minister Seethakka, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Medaram master plan is still under preparation and has not been finalised. She urged against unnecessary controversy, stating that the plan would reflect the pride of the Adivasi community and the sacrifices of the Sammakka-Saralamma deities. She assured that only the views of the priests and the needs of the growing number of devotees would be considered, and that no outsiders would be involved. The master plan, she added, would be approved only after consultation with the Adivasi community to ensure their traditions are safeguarded.

Meanwhile, former MP Azmeera Sitaram Naik demanded compensation for farmers before their land is acquired for temple modernisation and festival purposes. He alleged that in the past, farmers’ lands were used for parking during the festival without any compensation. He insisted that the government must first pay landowners before utilising their property.