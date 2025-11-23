Adivasis Renew Demand To Delist Lambadas, Banjaras From ST Category

ADILABAD: Thousands of Adivasis attended the ‘Adivasula Dharma Yuddam’ meeting held in Utnoor on Sunday, demanding that the state and Central governments remove Lambadas from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. They also appealed to governments across the country not to include Lambadas or Banjaras in the ST list in any state, arguing that the community is categorised under different castes in different regions.

Adivasis from several districts participated in the meeting. A heavy police deployment was made to prevent any untoward incidents and closely monitor the gathering. Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat camped in Utnoor and personally supervised the situation.

Addressing the meeting organised by the Adivasi Sangala Samanvaya Committee, Adivasi activist Suvarna Warkhade from Maharashtra said the Banjara community in her state is demanding ST status, which Adivasis there strongly oppose. She noted that similar demands have emerged from the Banjara community in other states as well.

Speakers said the Banjaras’ demand was unjustified and posed a threat to the very existence of Adivasis in the country, urging Adivasi communities nationwide to unite and counter the Lambada demand for ST status.

Adivasi association leaders urged Congress MLAs and leaders to pressure the state government to submit a report supporting Adivasi claims in response to a notice reportedly issued by the Supreme Court on a petition seeking the removal of Lambadas from the ST list. The petition alleges that Lambadas were included illegally during the Emergency in 1976 without following due procedure.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said he would take Adivasi leaders to meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to request a favourable report from the state government. He stressed the need for Adivasis to fight effectively in the Supreme Court.

Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi (BRS) alleged that Lambadas were migrants and not locals, noting that she recently won an election affidavit case filed against her by rival candidate Shyam Naik. She expressed confidence that Adivasis would also win their case in the Supreme Court. She accused some Adivasi leaders of using the issue for political gain.

Thudum Debba state president Kotnak Vijay vowed to fight “tooth and nail” against Lambadas and alleged that they were grabbing education and employment opportunities meant for tribals by securing ST status illegally in 1976. Former president Mypathi Arun Kumar condemned Lambada leaders for calling Adivasis “migrants” and said such claims showed ignorance of Adivasi history and the Gondwana region.

Congress TPCC general secretary Atram Suguna, Girijan Corporation chairman Kotnak Tirupati, and several Thudum Debba leaders, including Godam Ganesh, Metla Papaiah, Arem Paparao, Bursa Pochaiah, Purka Bapurao, Mesram Durgu, Anaka Devender, Kova Doulath Rao, Ade Hanumantha Rao, Pendore Gopi, Prabhakar, Naitham Balu, Saraswathi and others, were present.