Adivasis Rally For Removal Of Lambadas From ST List

ADILABAD: Adivasis staged a massive rally in Indravelli town on Wednesday, demanding that the state and Central governments remove Lambadas from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. They alleged that the Lambadas gained entry through fraudulent means without following due constitutional procedure.

Some Adivasis undertook a padayatra from Sirikonda mandal headquarters to Indravelli, where they later joined others in the rally. Police were deployed in the town to prevent any untoward incidents. The protesters gathered at the Indravelli Martyrs Memorial, raising slogans for the removal of Lambadas from the ST list, accompanied by traditional drum beats.

Adivasi leaders warned that the agitation would continue until Lambadas are removed from the ST list. They also paid tributes to the Indravelli martyrs. Leaders of several Adivasi organisations participated in the rally.





