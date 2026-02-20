 Top
Adivasis Protest For House Numbers In Komaram Bheem Colony

Telangana
20 Feb 2026 9:34 PM IST

They also protested at the NPDCL superintending engineer’s office, demanding installation of electricity meters for houses in the colony: Reports

Adivasi youths dressed as Gussadi welcome Thudum Debba state president and former MLA Soyam Bapurao at Girjai village in Adilabad district on Sunday. DC
Representational Image - Thudum Debba Adivasis — DC File

ADILABAD: Adivasis under the banner of Thudum Debba staged a dharna on Friday in front of the municipal commissioner’s office in Adilabad, seeking issuance of house numbers to dwellings in Komaram Bheem Colony in Mavala mandal on the town’s outskirts.

They also protested at the NPDCL superintending engineer’s office, demanding installation of electricity meters for houses in the colony. Memorandums were submitted to the concerned officials.

Adivasi leaders said residents of Komaram Bheem Colony were facing hardship due to lack of basic amenities and urged district authorities to provide essential services. A large number of colony residents participated in the protest. Thudum Debba leaders Godam Ganesh, Renuka, Manoj and Indira were present.


