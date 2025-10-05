Adivasis Protest ‘Abuse’ by Forest Staff

Adilabad: Adivasis of Dammannapet village staged a protest in front of the Thallapet Forest Range Office in Dandepalli mandal on Sunday, alleging that forest officials and staff were harassing them and filing false cases accusing them of tree cutting in Mancherial district.

The protesters claimed that forest officials had issued notices and called them for talks despite their having no involvement in the alleged offences. They also alleged that cases were even filed against persons who had died long ago.

The Adivasis demanded that the forest department withdraw all false cases registered against them.