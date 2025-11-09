Adivasis Plan Major Rally in Utnoor on Nov 23

ADILABAD: Adivasis will organise a Dharma Yuddha Sabha in Utnoor town on November 23, demanding that the state and Central governments remove the Lambadas from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

Leaders of various Adivasi organisations have been actively campaigning and mobilising people for the meeting. They have released pamphlets and wall posters and are holding village-level meetings to encourage Adivasis to participate.

A large turnout is expected, with men, women, and youth from Nirmal, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Adilabad districts likely to attend. The gathering is seen as a major show of strength aimed at pressuring both the state and Central governments to meet their demand for the exclusion of Lambadas from the ST list.