Adivasis Demand Cancellation of GO No. 49

Adilabad: Various Adivasi organisations, along with MLAs from the BRS, BJP, and Congress, on Friday demanded the cancellation of GO No. 49 and submitted a memorandum to in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao, urging him to take immediate steps to revoke the order.

The controversial Government Order (GO) declared the area between the Kawal Tiger Reserve and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve as the Komaram Bheem Conservation Reserve.

The meeting was attended by leaders of several Adivasi organisations, MLAs Palvai Harish Rao, Kova Laxmi, Vedma Bojju, MP Godam Nagesh, district collectors, and ITDA project officers.

Speaking at the meeting, Harish Rao and Kova Laxmi warned that the GO poses a serious threat to the livelihood and existence of Adivasi and non-tribal communities living in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. They also cautioned that people from the region would oppose Congress leaders if they sought votes in the upcoming local body elections without revoking the GO.

In response, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao assured that GO No. 49 would not affect lands legally owned by Adivasis, including ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) lands and Podu lands that have been under cultivation by tribal communities for generations.

Later, minister Krishna Rao, and MLA Payal Shankar, Vedma Bojju, SP Akhil Mahajan, and collector Rajarshi Shah, took part in a 5K anti-drug rally organised by the district police in Adilabad town. A large number of students and citizens from various walks of life participated in the rally.