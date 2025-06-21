Adivasi Youth Take Up Home Stay At Gundala Waterfall

Adilabad: A group of Adivasi youth from Gundala village in Tiryani mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, have ventured into eco-tourism by offering 'home stay' and forest safari services for tourists visiting the scenic Gundala Waterfall. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the erstwhile Adilabad district aims to blend eco-tourism with an immersive experience of Adivasi life and culture.

Gundala Waterfall, with its 100-metre drop during the monsoon, draws nature lovers and adventure tourists alike. Visitors can trek through the surrounding forests and hilly terrain, guided by local Adivasi youth. The area is also home to trained Adivasi swimmers who ensure the safety of tourists at the waterfall.

Tourists can reach Gundala via Rompalli village in Tiryani mandal after travelling to the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters by bus or private vehicle. Gundala is about 17 km from Tiryani mandal headquarters and 30 km from Asifabad. Alternatively, travellers can arrive at Tadur (Rechini Road) railway station from Hyderabad and continue to Tiryani by road.

To support this tourism initiative, the youth have constructed eco-friendly huts made of mud and bamboo with traditional tiled roofs known locally as Goonapenka. Adivasi women have actively contributed to decorating these huts. The accommodations include a central hall, two huts, and a kitchen for tourists.

Kotnak Laxman, one of the youth leading the initiative, said the aim is to offer tourists a safe and welcoming environment, complete with traditional Adivasi cuisine and an opportunity to interact with the local community. He noted that wildlife such as Indian bison (gaur), leopards, deer, and nilgai are often sighted in the nearby forests, adding to the attraction.

The eco-tourism services will be operational from the first week of July. The youth group has also undergone training in eco-tourism and nature guiding by visiting established models such as the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and Srisailam. The Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTiCoS) is supporting their efforts to develop the site as a premier eco-tourism destination.

Laxman also urged the forest department to grant community rights over the Gundala Waterfall under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which would help the Adivasi community take full ownership of the site and generate sustainable livelihoods.

Tourists will be charged a nominal fee for vehicle services and maintenance costs. Another nearby attraction, the Chinthala Madara waterfall, is also located in Tiryani mandal.

Marsakola Ramulu, headman of Gundala village, expressed his support for the youth-led initiative and said that the entire village is committed to helping make Gundala a thriving eco-tourism spot that can provide sustainable income for the local community.

For more information, interested tourists can contact: Kotnak Laxman: 73825 00659, 95151 89381