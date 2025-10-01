Adivasi Women Line Highways With Custard Apples

ADILABAD: Fruit lovers are relishing custard apples (sitaphal) this season, with high demand for organic varieties that grow naturally on trees in the hill areas and agricultural fields of Adilabad district.

Adivasi women are selling custard apples and Budam Pandlu, both popular seasonal fruits in the region. Hybrid custard apples are also available in local markets.

Custard apple trees are found on hillocks, in jungles, and across agricultural fields. Known for their sweetness, the fruits are also believed to have medicinal properties. Elders say consuming them is good for health.

Large numbers of Adivasi and Dalit women from villages such as Malebhorigoan, Garkampet, Waghapur, Chinthaguda, and Malkapur in Gudihathnoor mandal, and Mallapur in Indravelli mandal, are selling custard apples and Budam Pandlu at Komaram Bheem Chowrasta in Adilabad town and at various points along National Highway-44.

Many travellers on NH-44 stop at Mekalagandi crossing to buy these fruits in bulk. Last year, prices were high due to low yield, but this season production has increased, bringing down prices significantly. Long queues of buyers and sellers can be seen at these roadside markets.

For many Adivasi women, selling these fruits provides an alternative income for about three months from September, especially since their standing crops were damaged by incessant rains.

Madavari Drupadabai of Malegbhorigoan in Adilabad Rural mandal said this season had better flowering and higher yield compared to last year, leading to a huge rush of customers at Mekalagandi crossing and Komaram Bheem Chowrasta.

Another seller, Thodasam Laxmibai of Garkampet, noted that travellers on NH-44 are buying custard apples in bulk and transporting them to Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Imran, a businessman from Hyderabad, said he purchased bulk quantities of custard apples at Mekalagandi crossing and carried them back in his vehicle.

Prices vary depending on size: custard apples are sold for ₹10–20 each, while Budam Pandlu are priced between ₹20 and ₹50. Many people prepare juice and salads with Budam Pandlu.