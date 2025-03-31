Adivasi women elated as PM praises Mahua laddus

ADILABAD: In a big boost for local tribal entrepreneurship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently mentioned about Mahua laddus and other food items prepared by Adivasi women in Utnoor. The innovative culinary creations, which infuse the traditional sweetness oAdivasi women prepare Mahua laddus and other food items at a manufacturing unit in Utnoor of Adilabad district.

f Mahua flowers, are sold under the brand name 'Adivasi Aharam' at local counters and manufacturing units.

During his Mann Ki Baat programme aired on Sunday, the Prime Minister lauded the Adivasi women for their experimental approach in utilising Mahua flowers to create a range of hot and sweet snacks. “The Adivasi women of Adilabad have beautifully showcased the richness of our culture through their innovative use of Mahua flowers, and their products have quickly become popular among the people,” he had remarked. The Prime Minister also highlighted the community's deep-rooted knowledge of the natural benefits of Mahua flowers, emphasising their importance in local traditions and health. In addition to captivating public attention, these products are now being supplied to Government Tribal Ashram schools and Anganwadis, thereby integrating traditional Adivasi wisdom into community health initiatives. Kumra Bagu Bai of the Bheem Bai Mahila Sahakara Sangam expressed her joy over the unexpected recognition: “We were pleasantly surprised when we learned that the Prime Minister had mentioned our Mahua food items. We hope that this endorsement will help boost our sales and bring greater attention to our products.” In a further initiative to improve the health of tribal communities, the Tribal Welfare Department is distributing Mahua laddus as part of the 'Girijana Poshana Mitra' programme. These laddus are provided twice a week to students in tribal hostels and are also distributed to pregnant women suffering from anaemia in Anganwadis across 728 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations in the Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.



