Adivasi singer Ravi Chakati enthralls NRI Telugus at Bathukamma fest in US

ADILABAD: Adivasi singer and writer Ravi Chakati, 37, is giving solo performances at the Bathukamma festival in the US. The artist, who belongs to the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of Adilabad, sings Bathukamma songs in Telugu and is a special attraction at the cultural events in the US.

Ravi is part of the ‘Thoti’ tribal group, a small community associated with the Gonds. They sing about the stories of the Gondwana kingdom, Gond kings, and their traditional gods and goddesses. Thoti women are traditionally engaged in tattooing. Ravi travels from city to city, giving solo performances during the Bathukamma festival. He has already performed in Kansas and Philadelphia, where Telangana families participated. His third programme will be in Lansing on October 12.

Ravi gained popularity after becoming the first runner-up in the ‘Rela.. Rela’ show on a Telugu TV channel. He was invited to perform solo at Bathukamma festivals by various NRI Telangana associations. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ravi said he not only sings Bathukamma songs in Telugu but also enjoys the cultural events organised by the local Telangana NRIs in the US.

He noted that these cultural events reflect the essence of 'Telangana culture' and observed that even some families from Andhra Pradesh participated in the Bathukamma events.

Ravi mentioned that the organisers offered gold coins as prizes for the best-decorated ‘Bathukamma’ and that there was intense competition to win rewards during the celebrations.

“Singing Bathukamma songs and participating in cultural events in the US is a great experience,” he said, thanking the local Telangana NRI associations that sponsored his visit to different cities.

Ravi was surprised to find that some Telugu NRIs have been trained in playing instruments like the dappu, drums, Casio keyboard, and dholak. He noted that Telangana NRIs are doing their best to preserve Telangana’s culture in their own way.

Ravi sang ‘Bathukamma Bathukkamma Uyyalo Uyyala… Bangaru Bathukamma Uyyalo Uyyala... Banthi Chemanthula Thalli... Uyyalo Uyyala... Gunugu Thangedu Puvvula Thalli Uyyalo Uyyala,’ a song written by Rajalingu of Adilabad. Ravi has over 150 songs on various subjects, including Adivasi issues, and has 10 music albums to his credit.