Adivasi Mesram Clan Members Reach Nagoba Temple With Sacred Gangajal Mesram Adivasis To Perform Nagoba Abhishekam On January 18

ADILABAD: Members of the Adivasi Mesram clan will reach the Nagoba temple with sacred water collected in a kalasham from the Godavari River after performing traditional rituals at the Indramai temple in Indravelli on Wednesday evening. The clan members will stay under a banyan tree until they enter the Nagoba temple on the evening of January 18.

The clan began their sacred sojourn from the Nagoba temple on December 30 and reached the Godavari River, where they collected holy water in a kalasham on January 7.

The sacred Gangajal will be used to perform abhishekam to the Nagoba deity on January 18. A traditional darbhar will be held on January 22 as part of the annual rituals.

Elaborate arrangements are being made at the Nagoba temple to receive devotees arriving from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh for the darshan of the serpent deity Nagoba.