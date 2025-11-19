Adilabad Youths Make Reel Using Police Patrol Vehicle; FIR filed

ADILABAD: Two youths used an Adilabad police patrolling vehicle to make a social media reel, and the video went viral online. SP Akhil Mahajan responded to the incident, stating that an FIR has been registered at the I-Town Police Station against the two youths involved. He added that disciplinary action has also been initiated against the vehicle driver for negligence.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday when the patrolling vehicle was parked at the aerodrome. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Fayaz, 19, and a 16-year-old minor from Bokkalaguda Colony in Adilabad town.



