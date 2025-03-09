Adilabad: Two Drivers Die as Pvt Bus Hits Lorry on NH-44

Adilabad: Two drivers lost their lives in a tragic road accident when a private bus collided with a stationary lorry near Jamdapur Crossroad on National Highway 44 in Adilabad Rural mandal late Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Sahu (35), from Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh, and Lochan Sahu (32), from Madhya Pradesh, both serving as drivers on the bus.

The accident occurred while the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Jabalpur via Nagpur. Following the incident, deputy superintendent of police Jeevan Reddy, rural circle inspector Faninde, and Jainad circle inspector D. Sainath reached the accident site to investigate.

Adilabad superintendent of police Gause Alam also visited the accident scene on Sunday morning and conducted an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.