Adilabad To Mark Women’s Day Under Praja Palana Programme

ADILABAD: District officials will organise International Women’s Day celebrations across Adilabad district on March 8 as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ programme.

Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah said the celebrations would be held at multiple locations across the district.

He said sports events had already been organised for women government employees in connection with the occasion.

Officials said the programmes are being conducted as part of the activities planned under the ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ initiative.