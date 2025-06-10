Adilabad SP Visits Remote Villages, Urges End to Ganja Farming

Adilabad:Adilabad superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan visited the interior villages of Gubidi, Tekidi Rampur, Karaji and Bhagavanpur in Bheempur mandal as part of a ‘Police Mee Kosam’ programme on Tuesday. To reach Bhagavanpur, he rode a bike through the forest.

The SP told the farmers not to cultivate ganja. He recommended the names of farmers who were found guilty of cultivating ganja to the district administration for the cancellation of the welfare schemes.



SP Mahajan appealed to the villagers to extend their support for the development of interior villages and give priority to the education of their children. He distributed sports kits to youths. Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, Jianad circle inspector D. Sainath, Bheempur sub-inspector Peersingh Naik and village elders were present.